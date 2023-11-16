B'luru roads unsafe? Techie claims wife chased by unknown men

Bengaluru: Four people, including three women, in a car were allegedly chased by unknown men on the outskirts of the city. The incident reportedly occurred on November 8 in Sarjapur.

Srijan R Shetty shared the details of the incident on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

“On 8th November, my wife offered to drop off some other colleagues (2 females, one male) considering it was hard to get a cab from Sarjapur,” Shetty posted on X. “Their car was chased down by a bunch of men for a few km - she was smart enough to stop only on the main road and inform the cops as soon as possible.”

The netizen alleged that the men asked the occupants of the car to step out, which they didn’t, for “alleged damage during the chase”.