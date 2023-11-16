B'luru roads unsafe? Techie claims wife chased by unknown men

Bengaluru: Four people, including three women, in a car were allegedly chased by unknown men on the outskirts of the city. The incident reportedly occurred on November 8 in Sarjapur.
Srijan R Shetty shared the details of the incident on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.
“On 8th November, my wife offered to drop off some other colleagues (2 females, one male) considering it was hard to get a cab from Sarjapur,” Shetty posted on X. “Their car was chased down by a bunch of men for a few km - she was smart enough to stop only on the main road and inform the cops as soon as possible.”
The netizen alleged that the men asked the occupants of the car to step out, which they didn’t, for “alleged damage during the chase”.
“A few tempo drivers hit her car from the backside and joined the man in the green shirt in trying to pressurise people who couldn't speak Kannada. None of the bystanders helped the three women and a guy in the car.
“If it wouldn't have been for her wits of calling the cops and then calling us and 10 of her friends to immediately join her at her location, the incident could have taken a different turn. This city deserves better than this, we need security and we need it now. Sarjapur has been a hotspot for these incidents, and we need to figure out a solution to curb this menace.”
In a follow-up post, Shetty said that police arrived and “did their job” after they were contacted through 112. “But we should figure out how to avoid these issues in the first place.”
Bengaluru police responded to the tweet and asked the user to share the “exact place of location details and your contact details”.