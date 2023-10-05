B’luru traffic situation very serious; metro must be scaled up, says JICA India chief

Cut-off box - Yellow Line coaches by Nov The first prototype trainset for the Yellow Line will arrive from China only in November a senior BMRCL official said on Wednesday. In December 2019 Chinese rolling stock manufacturer CRRC won a contract to supply 216 coaches to Namma Metro with the condition that it make 75% of the components in India. After initially failing to find a local partner CRRC partnered with the Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons to manufacture the coaches in Bengal. CRRC will supply 12 coaches from China while the rest will be manufactured in India. Two prototype trainsets were scheduled to arrive in August/September but have been delayed further the official confirmed. The BMRCL can open the 19.5-km Yellow Line (RV Road-Bommasandra) only after it receives the trains and puts them to testing. Bangalore South MP LS Tejasvi Surya who inspected the Yellow Line on Wednesday said the first trainset would arrive in November and the second in January. He added that six trainsets were needed to start commercial operations on the Yellow Line. Surya said that 95% of the work on 15 of the 16 stations of the Yellow Line had been completed. Quoting BMRCL officials he said the remaining 5% of the work pertaining to electrical and signalling would be over by December 31 2023. He exuded confidence that the Yellow Line would open by February 2024.