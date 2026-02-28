<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director J Ravishankar on Friday inspected the Pink Line's underground section. </p>.<p>A BMRCL statement said Ravishankar reviewed the progress of station construction, tunnel-related works, track-laying, systems installations, testing timelines and other finishing works.</p>.<p>He directed BMRCL officials, contractors and site engineers to enhance coordination across departments to facilitate the completion of the pending works on time. </p>.Bengaluru Metro: BEML dispatches more coaches for Pink Line.<p>The 13.75-km underground metro section — the city's longest — will connect Nagawara in the north to Dairy Circle in the south via MG Road. It has 12 stations. </p>.<p>While tunnelling was completed in December 2024, the BMRCL is undertaking systems works. Overall progress on the civil work stands at 95%, according to officials. </p>.<p>The Pink Line's 7.5-km elevated section (Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere) is slated to open in May, while the underground stretch is targeted for completion in December. That will also complete the metro project's Phase 2. </p>