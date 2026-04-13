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BMRCL extends metro services for upcoming IPL T-20 matches in Bengaluru

On the day of night matches, the last train services from all the terminal stations are extended from 11 pm up to 2 am (early hours of the next day).
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:23 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma MetroIPLBMRCL

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