<p>Bengaluru: In view of the IPL T-20 cricket matches scheduled to be held in the city in the coming days, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd on Monday said it will be extending its services on April 15 and 24 to facilitate safe and convenient travel for its commuters.</p>.<p>On the day of night matches, the last train services from all the terminal stations are extended from 11 pm up to 2 am (early hours of the next day).</p>.<p>According to BMRCL statement, the last trains will leave from all the terminal stations as follows: Whitefield (Kadugodi) at 12.30 am, Challaghatta at 12.45 am, Silk Institute and Madavara at 12.45 am, Bommasandra at 12.30 am and R V Road at 2 am.</p>.Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper train to run via Kalaburagi with 16-hour travel time.<p>The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic towards all four directions will depart at 1.30 am.</p>.<p>However, for the day and night match to be held on April 18, there will be no extension of train services, and trains will run as per the schedule, the BMRCL added. </p>