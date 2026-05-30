BMRCL set to induct 10th Yellow Line train within three days

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is set to induct the 10th train on the Namma Metro Yellow Line for commercial service within the next three days, with service trials currently underway.</p>.<p>Last week, the BMRCL inducted the ninth train, but continued operations with only eight trains, keeping one as a spare for emergencies and maintenance.</p>.Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line gets 10th train.<p>"The service trials for the 10th train are currently ongoing. We hope to induct the train in the next two to three days after operations pass all checks. Everything is moving as per schedule,” said Sumit Bhatnagar, Director (Rolling Stock, Signalling and Electrical).</p>.<p>The BMRCL received the 10th train for the Yellow Line at the end of April. Once it is inducted, additional services will be introduced.</p>.<p>“As it is an operational line, we only get three hours at night for service trials. Hence, it takes time,” he added.</p>.<p>At present, following the induction of the eighth train in February, the Yellow Line operates at nine-minute intervals during peak hours from Monday to Saturday, compared to the earlier 10-minute frequency. On Sundays, trains run at 14-minute intervals.</p>.RDSO trials on Pink Line trains from April-end; Railway Board gives go-ahead.<p>Service trials for the 11th train are also expected to be completed in the second week of June, with its induction likely in the same week.</p>.<p>With 10 trains in commercial operation, peak-hour frequency on the 19.75-km RV Road–Bommasandra metro line is expected to improve to six to seven minutes.</p>