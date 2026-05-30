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BMRCL set to induct 10th Yellow Line train within three days

Service trials for the 11th train are also expected to be completed in the second week of June, with its induction likely in the same week.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 23:20 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 23:20 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma MetroBMRCL

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