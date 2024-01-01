BMRCL wants to take metro to Bengaluru suburbs

Bengaluru: Namma Metro has proposed a feasibility study to add 129 km to its network under what could be known as Phase 4.
The new lines will connect far-flung and suburban areas at a time when many parts of the city's core lack adequate metro connectivity. This is against the government-approved Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP).
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) proposal comprises one new line and the extension of the existing Purple and Green lines in four directions to Bidadi (Mysuru Road), Harohalli (Kanakapura Road), Attibele (Hosur Road) and Kunigal Cross (Tumakuru Road, near Nelamangala).
The new line will be like a semicircle, connecting parts of Jigani, Anekal, Attibele, Sarjapur and Varthur, mainly in the city's east and south.
Notably, none of these lines are part of the CMP, prepared by the BMRCL in 2020 as a mandatory requirement to get approvals for Phases 2A and 2B. What's more, most of these lines fall outside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, in areas where growth has been fragmented.
A senior official said that the BMRCL had sought funds from the state government to study the feasibility of these lines. "All five lines were suggested for study based on representation we received from different stakeholders. The feasibility survey will provide clarity on the necessity of the project. We will analyse the traffic projection and financial viability," the official told DH. He conceded that the lines suggested in the CMP should have been taken first.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru development minister, met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in December and requested funds for mega infrastructure projects for Bengaluru, including tunnel roads and metro projects.
"The metro rail is a vital mass rapid public transport system for Bengaluru. Since the city is growing very fast in all directions, we have identified five corridors as extensions to the existing metro lines, covering a length of 129 km. These corridors will connect the peripheral areas and the satellite towns of Bengaluru and cater to the increasing demand for public transport. We request your kind support in availing approvals from the government of India,” his letter to Sitharaman stated.
Not in CMP
The CMP — a voluminous document aimed at addressing infrastructure gaps in Bengaluru — suggested three new metro lines after the completion of Phase 3A (West of Outer Ring Road and Magadi Road) and Phase 3B (Hebbal to Sarjapur).
The new lines are Domlur to Whitefield, Katamnallur Gate (Old Madras Road) to Sarjapur Road and an inner ring metro. Extending the metro from Nagawara to Bagalur via RK Hegde Nagar was also considered.
Since the 129-km corridor is not part of the CMP, it is likely to be rejected by the Centre.
Rail enthusiast Sanjeev Dyamannavar believes there is no need to take the metro to satellite towns because the metro is costlier and primarily designed for intra-city travel.
"No passenger from Bidadi or Nelamangala would want to come by Metro if it takes close to two hours to reach the city. Instead, the government should make use of K-RIDE to provide new railway lines to all suburban areas so that people can work in the city and live in areas where housing is affordable,” he said.