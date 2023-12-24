BMTC adds metro feeder routes, to operate 300 buses by April

On Saturday, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated the new bus route NICE-10 at Madavara. Twenty-one buses will ply on this 44-km route, making 147 trips. The route will connect Madavara Jn (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road to Electronics City Wipro Gate via NICE Road linking Magadi, Mysuru, Kanakapura and Bannerghatta roads.