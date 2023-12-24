BMTC adds metro feeder routes, to operate 300 buses by April

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) says it will run 300 metro feeder buses in the city by April, adding 179 vehicles in the next four months.
On Saturday, the bus operator introduced eight new metro feeder routes, taking the total to 141. The buses now run on 38 feeder bus routes and make 2,264 trips per day.
The new routes are as follows:
MF-25A: Dasarahalli 8th Mile to Suvarna Nagar via Nelagadaranahalli and Nagasandra. One bus will run on this route and make 16 trips per day.
MF-29: Jalahalli Metro Station to Madanayakanahalli via Sidedahalli and Kudurugere Colony. Three buses will make 48 trips per day.
MF-30: Jalahalli Metro Station to Jalahalli Metro Station via Kanteerava Studio, Sumanahalli Jn, Sunkadakatte, Herohalli Cross, Andrahalli, Thigalarapalya, Nelagadarahalli and Dasarahalli 8th Mile. Two buses will make 20 trips per day.
MF-31: Jalahalli Metro Station to Jalahalli Metro Station via Dasarahalli 8th Mile, Nelagadarahall, Thigalarapalya, Andrahalli, Herohalli Cross, Sunkadakatte, Sumanahalli Jn and Kanteerava Studio. Two buses will make 20 trips per day.
The BMTC currently operates nine-metre-long buses on metro feeder buses. It will soon run 120 nine-metre-long electric air-conditioned buses procured under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).
On Saturday, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated the new bus route NICE-10 at Madavara. Twenty-one buses will ply on this 44-km route, making 147 trips. The route will connect Madavara Jn (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road to Electronics City Wipro Gate via NICE Road linking Magadi, Mysuru, Kanakapura and Bannerghatta roads.
The buses will run every 10 minutes from 6 am to 9 pm. The fare is Rs 35 plus Rs 25 toll. Shakti scheme beneficiaries don’t have to pay anything.
New airport bus
The BMTC also introduced a new airport bus service (Vayu Vajra) from Tumakuru Road (Madavara, BIEC). Five buses will ply on the new route KIA-18 and make 27 trips per day.
The BMTC has 132 Volvo buses in its Vayu Vajra fleet, making 912 trips over 17 routes.
This apart, the BMTC introduced a new bus route (BC-8) from Chikkabanavara to Sumanahalli Jn via Dasarahalli 8th Mile, Andhrahalli, Herohalli Cross and Sunkadakatte. Six buses will make 56 trips on this route.