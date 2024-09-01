BMTC bus mows down biker, triggers serial collision

Bengaluru: A 33-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a BMTC bus near the KR Puram hanging bridge on Friday night.
The KR Puram traffic police identified the victim as Suprith J, a native of Mysuru who worked at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Hebbal.
According to authorities, the crash occurred around 9.45 pm when a speeding BMTC bus (KA 57 F 1388), heading towards the city along Old Madras Road, collided with Suprith's motorcycle. Suprith had stopped at the ITI Junction and was waiting for the traffic to clear.
The impact of the collision propelled Suprith and the BMTC bus into a diesel tanker ahead of him, which in turn crashed into a concrete mixer. A second BMTC Volvo bus (KA 57 F 3885) following the vehicles crashed into the rear of the first bus. All the vehicles were significantly damaged.
Video footage from the scene showed Suprith's motorcycle lodged under the BMTC bus, just behind its front wheels.
Suprith succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the KR Puram government hospital. The BMTC bus driver fled the scene, but was detained by the police on Saturday.
Published 31 August 2024, 21:37 IST