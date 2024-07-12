Home
BMTC bus mows down construction worker in Bengaluru

The Yelahanka traffic police identified the victim as 40-year-old Mallappa, a resident of Nagenahalli. The collision occurred around 9.30 pm near the BMS Institute of Technology and Management.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 July 2024, 22:59 IST

Bengaluru: A BMTC ran over a construction worker on Doddaballapur Main Road in the northern part of the city on Wednesday night.

The Yelahanka traffic police identified the victim as 40-year-old Mallappa, a resident of Nagenahalli. The collision occurred around 9.30 pm near the BMS Institute of Technology and Management when Mallappa was attempting to cross the road.

Mallappa sustained severe injuries and died on the way to the hospital. The driver of the BMTC bus, from depot number 30 (Yelahanka), has been detained.

Published 11 July 2024, 22:59 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBMTCAccident

