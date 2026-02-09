BMTC bus rampage in Bengaluru: Narrow escape for people after suspected brake failure

<p>Bengaluru: People at the Kamalanagar bus stand had a narrow escape on Sunday evening after an out-of-control Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus rammed into multiple vehicles.</p><p>The bus, en route from Kamalanagar to Basaveshwaranagar, collided with an autorickshaw, two cars, and two two-wheelers. CCTV footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the bus ploughing into the stationary vehicles, mounting one of the scooters in the process.</p>.Bengaluru: New BMTC bus stops closer to 10 metro stations .<p>Despite the chaotic scene and significant property damage, Vijayanagara traffic police confirmed that no fatalities or serious injuries were reported.</p><p>The driver, who has been taken into custody, attributed the mishap to a technical snag. "The driver claims the brake vacuum failed, making him unable to stop the vehicle," a senior police officer stated. The Vijayanagara traffic police have seized the bus for a technical inspection to verify these claims. Investigations are ongoing.</p>