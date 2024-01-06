BMTC bus runs over biker in Marathahalli

A BMTC bus ran over a biker in Marathahalli in the eastern part of the city on Friday.
HAL Airport traffic police identified the victim as 48-year-old Elangovan Senguttavel.
The accident occurred on the HAL Old Airport Road near Spice Garden Layout when Elangovan, who was on his scooter heading to his office in Bellandur, was hit by a BMTC Volvo bus around 9.45 am.
The complaint filed by his wife Malathi noted that the BMTC bus behind him took a sharp right turn and hit Elangovan, causing him to fall onto the road along with his vehicle.
The right hind wheel of bus went over Elangovan and dragged him along the road for a short distance, causing him to bleed from his ears and nose and sustain severe head injuries. He died on the way to the hospital.
Following the complaint against the bus driver, Amaresh B Awari, the police filed an FIR under IPC sections 279 and 304A for causing death by negligence.