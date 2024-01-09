BMTC bus runs over motorcyclist

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after he was run over by a BMTC bus on Monday.
According to the police, the victim, Tejas, was riding his Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle when he tried to overtake the bus near the Mantri Alpyne apartments on Uttarahalli Road around 12.25 pm.
As Tejas fell, he was run over by the bus, police said. Tejas died on the spot.
A case was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence). Investigations are on.