BMTC bus runs over scooterist, driver detained

Bengaluru: A speeding BMTC bus clipped the rear of a scooter and ran over the rider on the Outer Ring Road in Bellandur in the city’s southern parts on Wednesday.
Around 7.10 pm, the BMTC bus (KA 01 F 9115) struck the rear of the scooter as the two-wheeler neared the Bellandur petrol bunk bus stop. As the rider fell on to the road on impact, the bus ran over him.
The Bellandur traffic police identified the rider as 25-year-old Hariharan, who was rushed to St John’s Hospital with severe head injuries. But he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Police said that Hariharan had worked as a delivery executive for food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato, but had recently quit his job.
Bellandur police detained the bus driver, Suresh, and filed an FIR against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.