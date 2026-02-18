<p>Bengaluru: The BMTC's checking staff collected Rs 6.09 lakh in penalties from 2,879 passengers in January. </p>.<p>The state-run bus operator's staff checked 18,466 trips and collected Rs 5.85 lakh from 2,637 ticketless passengers. In addition, 1,679 cases were registered against conductors for dereliction of duty. </p>.BMTC bus rampage in Bengaluru: Narrow escape for people after suspected brake failure.<p>The checking staff penalised another 242 men for occupying seats reserved for women and fined them Rs 24,200. </p>.<p>The BMTC advised passengers to purchase tickets and daily/weekly/monthly passes while travelling on its buses. It also warned male passengers against occupying seats reserved for women, according to a release. </p>