BMTC conductor innocent, CCTV shows

The BMTC conducted an inquiry into the alleged incident where a conductor was accused of slapping a student. The allegations were found to be false.
A BMTC representative told DH, “We conducted an inquiry of the accused conductor and found him to be innocent. We stopped the operation of the bus in which the incident is said to have occurred and checked its CCTV footage.”
The CCTV footage confirmed that the students travelled from Varthur Kodi to Kundalahalli without any mistreatment by the conductor.
The incident was reported on X (formerly Twitter), where a government school student claimed to have been slapped by the conductor for requesting a ticket he had paid for.