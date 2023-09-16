BMTC conductor slaps school kid over ticket dispute

A BMTC bus conductor slapped a 11-year-old student who had asked for a ticket for which he had already paid.
The incident occurred on Friday around 4.15 pm. Three children, from Ramagondanahalli government school, boarded a BMTC bus to return home. While each of the boys paid Rs 10 for a ticket from Varthur Kodi to Kundalahalli Gate, only one boy received the ticket. When another child asked for a ticket, the conductor asked them to pay. When they refused, he allegedly slapped the child, who burst into tears.
A person on X (formerly Twitter) posted about the incident. He said none of the passengers came to the child’s rescue. In response to the tweet, BMTC stated, “We will call for an inquiry with the conductor. If found guilty, we will initiate disciplinary action.”
A BMTC official told DH that the conductor would be suspended and sent a notice to attend the inquiry. ‘We will examine the evidence and hear what the conductor has to say. If found guilty, he will be terminated,’ the official said.