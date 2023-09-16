BMTC conductor slaps school kid over ticket dispute

The incident occurred on Friday around 4.15 pm. Three children, from Ramagondanahalli government school, boarded a BMTC bus to return home. While each of the boys paid Rs 10 for a ticket from Varthur Kodi to Kundalahalli Gate, only one boy received the ticket. When another child asked for a ticket, the conductor asked them to pay. When they refused, he allegedly slapped the child, who burst into tears.