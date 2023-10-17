BMTC conductor suspended for generating 'fake' tickets under Shakti scheme

The BMTC has suspended a driver-conductor, who was allegedly caught on camera generating “unnecessary” tickets to get incentives.
A video widely shared on social media shows the conductor printing out tickets from the electric ticketing machine and throwing them out of the window.
These were presumably zero-fare tickets issued to women under the Shakti scheme.
A woman passenger made a video of the act and confronted the conductor. “Why are you throwing these tickets? Do you pay for them from your own pocket?” she is heard asking in the video. “Because you generate fake tickets, people will complain that the government is suffering losses (because of the Shakti scheme).”
The video was shared with the suggestion that conductors generate false tickets to get incentives from the BMTC.
The corporation pays its bus crew incentives if they meet their targets.
Reacting to the video, the BMTC said it called the staffer in question — Prakash Arjuna Kotyala, Depot 17, Route No 242B (Majestic-Tavarekere) — to the central office and suspended him following an inquiry.
The BMTC managing director has warned of disciplinary action if bus crew indulge in any misconduct related to the Shakti scheme, the corporation said.