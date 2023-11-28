BMTC conductor suspended for touching women inappropriately

Bengaluru: A conductor with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been suspended for touching women passengers inappropriately on the bus.
Sources said that there were photographs of some women passengers on the conductor’s mobile phone.
The suspect has been identified as Kempanna, aged between 35 to 40, and attached with Depot 29.
A well-placed source in the BMTC said that a woman passenger on October 20 filed a complaint against Kempanna.
“The complainant said that even when there was no rush, the conductor touches and brushes against women while moving around. The complainant was travelling on the Shivajinagar to KR Puram route on October 19,” the official said.
On October 21, the BMTC initiated a probe and their security team began questioning Kempanna.
Women’s pics on phone
“He wasn’t ready to agree to any wrongdoing as there was no CCTV camera on the bus. When his mobile phone was checked, the investigators found photographs of three to four women passengers.”
When quizzed further, Kempanna confessed to his act, and was immediately placed under suspension.
A police complaint was not filed as the complainant was satisfied with the BMTC’s action, the official quoted previously said.