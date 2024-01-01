BMTC disposes of 7,000 cases of indiscipline, absenteeism against staff

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has disposed of nearly 7,000 cases of indiscipline and absenteeism against its employees, mostly regarding the strike nearly three years ago.
According to the bus operator, it disposed of a total of 6,960 cases (4,442 disciplinary and 2,536 absenteeism) against driving/technical staff as a one-time measure to boost "employee morale" and create a "sense of duty".
In April 2021, thousands of BMTC employees, including drivers and conductors, went on strike, demanding pay hikes. While the strike was eventually called off on the high court's order given the Covid wave, the bus operator decided to prosecute employees on "unauthorised" absence from duty and those involved in disciplinary cases.
Accordingly, as of November 30, 2023, the BMTC disposed of a total of 6,960 cases against the driving/technical staff pending at the depot and central office levels.