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BMTC electric bus kills mason in Bengaluru, driver flees

Jnanabharathi traffic police arrived at the scene, seized the bus and registered a case against the driver.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 22:17 IST
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The victim, Raju

The victim, Raju

Credit: Special arrangement

The bus involved in the accident.

The bus involved in the accident.

Credit: DH PHOTO 

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Published 19 June 2026, 22:17 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBMTC

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