BMTC electric bus kills mason in Bengaluru, driver flees

<p>Bengaluru: A speeding Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) electric bus ran over and killed a 58-year-old man near Manganahalli Circle in Jnanabharathi on Thursday night.</p>.<p>The victim, Raju, a mason and resident of Manganahalli, was walking near the circle when the bus lost control and hit him, police said. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.</p>.<p>The bus driver stopped the vehicle after the accident and fled the scene. Angry residents gathered and blamed the driver's careless driving for the death.</p><p>Jnanabharathi traffic police arrived at the scene, seized the bus and registered a case against the driver. </p><p>A search for him is underway.</p>