BMTC electric bus services 'restored' after outsourced crew withdraws strike

Bengaluru: Dozens of electric bus services operated by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) were disrupted in the morning peak hours after outsourced driving staff went on a strike seeking higher overtime payments.

The vehicles — Tata Star EVs — have been leased from TML Smart Mobility Solutions, a subsidiary of Tata Motors under a 12-year contract. As per the lease agreement, the BMTC pays the company Rs 41 per kilometre. The company provides driving staff and takes care of maintenance. Each bus has to run a minimum of 200 kilometres per day.

While the BMTC has placed an order for 921 buses, it has received 246 buses so far.

As the BMTC prepared to start bus services on Tuesday morning, the driving staff of 113 electric buses attached to the Shanthinagar depot refused to report for work and staged a flash protest. They demanded higher overtime payments.