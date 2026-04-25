<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation</a> (BMTC) organised the Sports and Cultural Festival 2026 at Sri Venkatadri Kalyana Mantapa in Kathriguppe on Friday. </p>.<p>Transport Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramalinga-reddy">Ramalinga Reddy </a>distributed prizes and awards to the winners, handed over insurance compensation to the dependents of employees who passed away while in service, and provided educational financial assistance to children of serving employees who secured the highest marks. </p>.BMTC offers compassionate appointments to 82 beneficiaries.<p>BMTC Chairman VS Aradhya, Vice-Chairman Niketh Raj M, Managing Director Shivakumar KB, Director (Security and Vigilance) Abdul Ahad, and other senior officials were present, according to a press release. </p>