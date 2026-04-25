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BMTC hosts sports and cultural festival 2026 in Bengaluru

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy distributed prizes and awards to the winners
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 21:01 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 21:01 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBMTCRamalinga Reddy

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