<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">BMTC</a>) on Monday launched eight feeder bus services to improve first- and last-mile connectivity on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a>'s Yellow Line. </p>.<p>The following services will connect Hosa Road, Singasandra and Kudlu Gate metro stations with nearby residential and commercial areas: Hosa Road metro station to Hosa Road metro station (ring route) via Central Prison, National Public School, Haralur, Haralur Cross, Agara, Parangipalya, Somasundarapalya, Kudlu Gate and Singasandra. </p>.<p>The first bus departs at 6 am and the last at 9.40 pm. </p>.<p>Hosa Road metro station to Hosa Road metro station (ring route) via Singasandra, Kudlu Gate, Somasundarapalya, Parangipalya, Agara, Bellandur Gate/Haralur Cross, Haralur, National Public School and Central Prison. </p>.<p>The first bus departs at 6.15 am and the last at 9.20 pm. </p>.<p>Hosa Road metro station to Carmelaram bus stop via Central Prison, Doddamara, Chikkanayakanahalli and Doddakanneli. </p>.<p>The first service from Hosa Road metro station is at 6 am and the last at 9 pm. </p>.<p>From Carmelaram, the first service is at 6 am and the last at 9 pm. </p>