Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BMTC launches 8 feeder buses for three metro stations on Yellow Line in Bengaluru

The feeder bus services aim to improve first- and last-mile connectivity on Namma Metro's Yellow Line.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 20:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 20:51 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBMTCNamma Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us