BMTC launches two new express services to improve connectivity

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">BMTC</a>) has introduced two new limited-stop express bus services aimed at improving connectivity between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> and its surrounding towns.</p>.<p>The new services, operating under the Vegadootha category, connect Tin Factory and H Cross, and Hosakote and Nelamangala. These services have been launched as the BMTC expands operations in areas falling under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits.</p>.New BMTC bus services to begin on three routes from May 18.<p>The Tin Factory–H Cross service (Route EX-317HC) will operate seven schedules, with 60 trips daily at 30-minute intervals. The route will pass through ITI Gate, KR Puram, Hosakote, and Nandagudi before terminating at H Cross. The fare for the full journey is Rs 63.</p>.<p>The second service (Route EX-STRR-1) will provide a direct connection between Hosakote and Nelamangala. Operated with 11 schedules, the service will run 25 trips daily. The route is designed to offer faster travel between Bengaluru’s eastern and western outskirts by avoiding city-centre congestion. The fare for the full journey is Rs 110.</p>.<p>The BMTC currently operates 188 schedules and 1,686 trips along the Hosakote Road corridor, including services extending up to Devanahalli and Doddaballapur.</p>