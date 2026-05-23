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BMTC launches two new express services to improve connectivity

The BMTC currently operates 188 schedules and 1,686 trips along the Hosakote Road corridor, including services extending up to Devanahalli and Doddaballapur.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 20:39 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 20:39 IST
India NewsBengaluruBMTCNelamangalaGBA

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