<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) presented compassionate appointment orders to 82 beneficiaries on Saturday.</p>.<p>The compassionate appointment scheme has been facilitated by BMTC to ensure financial and social security for the families of deceased employees, said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who presented the appointment orders. Of the 82 beneficiaries, 40 were junior assistants and 42 were security personnel.</p>.Free BMTC travel for PUC Exam-1 students from February 28 to March 17.<p>So far, since 2023, BMTC has facilitated 416 compassionate appointments. During this period, the corporation has also added 2,500 conductors to strengthen operational efficiency.</p>.<p>Additionally, the minister presented accident and group insurance compensation cheques to the dependents of 17 deceased employees. A total of Rs 13.50 crore was disbursed under the insurance scheme, which included three employees deceased due to accidents, five employees deceased due to natural or other causes, and seven beneficiaries under the revised scheme.</p>.<p>The corporation has strengthened financial safeguards through its revised group insurance scheme. Under the updated framework, effective February 19, 2024, employees contribute Rs 350 per month while BMTC contributes Rs 150, taking the total monthly premium to Rs 500 per member. The scheme provides Rs 50 lakh compensation in the event of accidental death and Rs 10 lakh for death due to natural or other causes. From October 1, 2025, compensation for death due to accident or other causes has been enhanced to Rs 12 lakh.</p>