bengaluru

BMTC offers compassionate appointments to 82 beneficiaries

So far, since 2023, BMTC has facilitated 416 compassionate appointments. During this period, the corporation has also added 2,500 conductors to strengthen operational efficiency.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 21:30 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 21:30 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBMTC

