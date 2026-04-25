<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/students">Students</a> appearing for the second-year PUC Exam-2 can travel for free on ordinary BMTC buses from their residence to the examination centres by producing their exam hall/admission tickets. </p>.Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 application deadline extended to April 18.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation </a>(BMTC) will operate additional trips based on demand and provide request stops near the exam centres. </p>.<p>Exam-2 is scheduled from April 30 to May 13. </p>