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BMTC offers free travel for II PUC 'Exam-2' candidates in Bengaluru

Exam-2 is scheduled from April 30 to May 13.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 20:24 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 20:24 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBMTC

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