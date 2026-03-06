Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BMTC plans AC bus services to Malur, Vijayapura & Solur

On Wednesday, the BMTC launched Vajra Vistara (Volvo) AC bus services connecting Bengaluru to Ramanagara and Kanakapura.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 00:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 00:12 IST
BengaluruBMTC

Follow us on :

Follow Us