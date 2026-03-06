BMTC plans AC bus services to Malur, Vijayapura & Solur

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Authority (BMTC) plans to introduce air-conditioned bus services from the city to neighbouring towns such as Malur, Vijayapura and Solur in the coming months, a senior official said. </p>.<p>On Wednesday, the BMTC launched Vajra Vistara (Volvo) AC bus services connecting Bengaluru to Ramanagara and Kanakapura. </p>.<p>It has deployed six buses on the route connecting the Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) to Ramanagara and eight on the Banashankari-Kanakapura route. The Majestic-Ramanagara fare is Rs 95 and Banashankari-Kanakapura Rs 90. </p>.<p>This was the first time that the BMTC introduced bus services on routes located 40 km beyond the Greater Bengaluru Authority (formerly BBMP) boundaries. </p>.Bengaluru: New BMTC bus stops closer to 10 metro stations .<p>Additionally, it is planning bus services to Malur, Vijayapura and Solur in the next two or three months. "We're working out the modalities," the official told <span class="italic">DH</span>. "We can run bus services up to 65 km from the city centre." </p>.<p>The official clarified that the BMTC would not compete with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). "The KSRTC operates ordinary (non-AC) services to these neighbouring towns, while our plan is to run AC services." </p>.<p>In April 2023, the BMTC launched Volvo bus services to Chikkaballapur — its longest route at the time — with the KSRTC's permission. Two buses were deployed on the route, and the fare was only Rs 80, which was later increased by 15%. The buses make six one-way trips daily. </p>.<p>Late last year, the Transport Department expanded the BMTC's operational area up to 40 km beyond the city limits. </p>.<p>This was the second expansion in the city bus corporation's operational network. In 2014, it expanded from 20 km to 25 km. </p>.<p>But as Bengaluru kept growing, with a significant increase in population and expansion of its boundaries, several towns in the suburban areas have also developed, and residents commute to various parts of the city for employment and other essential purposes. Accordingly, the Transport Department considered it necessary to further extend the BMTC's operational jurisdiction. </p>.<p>The BMTC has a fleet of 7,147 buses and operates 6,286 of them per day on average. </p>.<p>Tejaswi KR, a mobility enthusiast, asked the BMTC to run the Majestic-Kanakapura bus service via KR Market, Basavanagudi police station and South End Circle. He also urged the KSRTC to extend its Kalasipalya-Kanakapura buses to MM Hills, BR Hills, Hogenakkal Falls, Chamarajanagar and Coimbatore. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>New NICE Road service</strong></span></p>.<p>The BMTC on Thursday introduced a new non-AC bus service from Vijayanagar TTMC to Electronics City Wipro Gate via Chandra Layout, Nayandahalli Junction, and NICE Road. Two buses will serve this route. </p>