Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BMTC receives award for digital innovation

BMTC had earlier introduced a digital pass of service for the first time in the history of transport corporations.
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 21:31 IST

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has received National  Skoch Award-2023 for the corporation’s digital bus pass system innovation initiative in the digital economy and digital technology category. 

BMTC had earlier introduced a digital pass of service for the first time in the history of transport corporations.

This allows for paperless services and the purchase of monthly, weekly, and daily passes through a mobile application, allowing passengers to travel hassle-free in the city.

Sunita J, Public Relations Officer received the award on behalf of the corporation at the award ceremony of the 96th Skoch Summit organized by the Skoch Organization at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.  Sameer Kochchar, Chairman, Skoch Group and Dr. Shamika Ravi, Member, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and Dr Ajai Chowdhry, Co-Founder, HCL was present. 

(Published 12 February 2024, 21:31 IST)
