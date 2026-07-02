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BMTC to lease 3L sqft to monetise assets, raise non-fare revenue

BMTC officials outlined the corporation's procurement ecosystem, stating that materials worth nearly Rs 9 crore were purchased each month through the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal (KPPP).
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 00:12 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 00:12 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaBMTCEcosystembmtc bus

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