BMTC to lease 3L sqft to monetise assets, raise non-fare revenue

<p>Bengaluru: The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) on Wednesday hosted an interaction with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), inviting industry participation in procurement, commercial asset monetisation, depot modernisation and infrastructure development. </p>.<p>The session brought together senior BMTC officials and representatives from the manufacturing and trading sectors to explore avenues for public-private collaboration. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The BMTC has invited businesses to lease nearly 3 lakh sq ft of vacant commercial space spread across the city, as part of its efforts to monetise assets and generate non-fare revenue while expanding partnerships with industry. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"We are slowly monetising our assets to support highly subsidised public transport. Businesses can lease our commercial spaces, partner with us and even support depot modernisation through CSR initiatives. Apart from the commercial space, BMTC has about 1,000 acres of land in Bengaluru city and surrounding suburban areas. Some of this is also available for collaboration," a BMTC official said, adding that companies undertaking depot upgrades could be given branding and advertising opportunities. </p>.EKA Mobility, Chartered Speed win first contract to deploy 1,750 e-buses in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">FKCCI president Uma Reddy hoped the interaction would help businesses understand BMTC's procurement systems, infrastructure development plans, smart ticketing solutions, advertising opportunities, electric mobility initiatives and depot modernisation projects. </p>.<p class="bodytext">BMTC officials outlined the corporation's procurement ecosystem, stating that materials worth nearly Rs 9 crore were purchased each month through the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal (KPPP). This spans nearly 2,000 items across 96 procurement schedules, ranging from bus components and lubricants for steel, glass, paints, tyres and maintenance services. </p>.<p class="bodytext">As part of the event, industry participants were informed about the processes on the KPPP portal and encouraged to register to participate in BMTC tenders. </p>