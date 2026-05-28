BNCC chief directs meat stall owners to maintain hygiene during Bakrid

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar on Thursday inspected several meat stalls in Pulakeshinagar and Sarvagnanagar to review sanitation and public health measures ahead of Bakrid.</p>.<p>During the inspection, officials and vendors were instructed to strictly follow precautionary measures to maintain hygiene and sanitation standards.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority chief inspects Gandhi Bazaar.<p>Kumar also reviewed ongoing civic works and cleanliness measures in Pulakeshinagar and Sarvagnanagar.</p>.<p>At Pulakeshinagar, he directed officials to immediately clear construction debris accumulated near the railway track and ensure the area is maintained in a clean and hygienic condition without causing inconvenience to the public.</p>.<p>In Sarvagnanagar, officials were instructed to clear blackspots and take up beautification works in those areas.</p>