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BNCC chief directs meat stall owners to maintain hygiene during Bakrid

During the inspection, officials and vendors were instructed to strictly follow precautionary measures to maintain hygiene and sanitation standards.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 21:14 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 21:14 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBakrid

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