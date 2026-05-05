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BNP flags poor footpath conditions across seven wards

The audited stretches included HSR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bilekahalli, Yelenahalli, Doddakamanahalli, Shakambharinagar and Sarakki.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 22:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsFootpathBNP

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