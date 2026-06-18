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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BNP seeks civic polls, accountability in open letter to Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

The party called for the immediate conduct of the long-pending municipal elections, pointing out that Bengaluru has been without elected local representatives since September 2020.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 21:32 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 21:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumarcivic polls

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