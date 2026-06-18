BNP seeks civic polls, accountability in open letter to Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) on Wednesday released an open letter to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, urging the state government to address what it described as Bengaluru’s governance crisis and recurring monsoon-related failures.</p>.<p>The party called for the immediate conduct of the long-pending municipal elections, pointing out that Bengaluru has been without elected local representatives since September 2020.</p>.No more delays: SC gives Karnataka final deadline till August for Bengaluru civic polls.<p>Referring to the recent death of a woman in a road accident caused by a waterlogged pothole near Whitefield, BNP founder Srikanth Narasimhan said fragmented ministerial responsibilities had led to “confusion and governance paralysis” at a time when the city required clear lines of accountability.</p>.<p>The party also urged the government to strengthen civic institutions and establish a unified leadership structure to address recurring challenges such as flooding and infrastructure failures during the monsoon season.</p>