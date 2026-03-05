BNP slams govt for delaying final ward-wise reservation list

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) has accused the state government of disregarding the highest office of the Indian judiciary by not releasing the final ward-wise reservation list for the long-overdue corporation elections by February 20.</p>.<p>Slamming the government for inaction, the party dubbed it a deliberate attempt to postpone local governance and bypass constitutional mandates.</p>.<p>"The state government’s failure to meet the Supreme Court deadline is not just a procedural lapse, but rather a deliberate and direct insult to judicial authority and a betrayal of the citizens of Bengaluru.</p>.<p>"Ward delimitation was completed months ago, so there is no technical reason for this delay. It is a calculated move to keep the city in administrative limbo, denying millions of citizens their right to elected representation and stalling vital local governance through ward committees and area sabhas," said Srikanth Narasimhan, founder of Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party.</p>.Watch | Bengaluru Traffic Police’s AI graveyard reel on overspeeding draws praise, sparks road safety debate.<p>Bengaluru has been without an elected city council for almost five years. "Citizens have no local representatives to raise their concerns or demand answers. Every delay in holding elections only worsens this situation and weakens people’s trust in the system,” said Vishnu Reddy, BNP zonal president (Mahadevapura).</p>.<p>“Ward boundaries were finalised months ago, the legal framework is in place, and officials have had ample time. Yet the government continues to delay the reservation list. Repeated delays and missed deadlines have irreparably damaged public confidence in the electoral process,” said Rishvanjas Raghavan, BNP youth wing president.</p>