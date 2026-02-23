Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Body of missing 16-year-old Bengaluru girl found in a lake; probe on

The teen's body was found in a lake in the premises of a Gurukula in Bantwal taluk.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 13:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsIndiaKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us