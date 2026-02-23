Body of missing 16-year-old Bengaluru girl found in a lake; probe on

<p>Mangaluru: The body of a 16 year old class 10 student who went missing on Sunday , was found in a lake in the premises of a Gurukula in Bantwal taluk coming under Vittal police station limits on Monday. </p><p>According to the police, the student had gone missing on Sunday. Though a search was carried out, she could not be traced. Originally, she hails from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/3-am-bengaluru-weather-makes-techie-build-ai-fan-and-its-going-viral-online-3908289">Bengaluru</a>, however, her parents are in Vittal with her father working as a driver. She had written a note in the school and later went missing, following which a case under Section 137 (2) of BNS was registered at the Vittal Police Station. </p><p>The girl was undergoing Sanskrit education at the Gurukula. </p><p>Her dead body has been sent for post mortem and a case has been registered at Vittal Police Station under section 194 (1) of BNSS. </p>.Maharashtra student drowns off Chennai coast; another missing