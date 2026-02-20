<p>Bengaluru: An unidentified woman’s body was found under mysterious circumstances near a railway track in Srirampura on Friday.</p>.<p>A senior railway police officer said passersby spotted the body next to the track and alerted the police, who went to the spot.</p>.<p>A spot mahazar was conducted.</p>.Woman's decomposed body found hanging at home in Bengaluru.<p>The deceased, aged between 25 and 30 years, had no external injuries. Her identity remains unknown. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem.</p>.<p>The body has been shifted to a government hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.</p>