Boiler blast kills worker, injures another in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 40-year-old worker died on Thursday following a boiler blast in the Sompura Industrial Area on the outskirts of the city. The victim, Chigamallappa alias Manjappa, was a resident of T Dasarahalli. His colleague Manoj, 29, sustained injuries, police sources said.
According to the police, the boiler blasted in the afternoon when it was being taken for maintenance at an aromatics company. It is said that the boilers were rusted and the company did not follow any safety precautions.
Police officials from Bengaluru Rural district, including Nelamangala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Jagadeesh, visited the spot and took stock of the situation. Further probe is on.