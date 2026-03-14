<p>Bengaluru: A casual mention of the word “bomb” during an argument with airline staff has landed a passenger in serious legal trouble at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).</p>.<p>The incident occurred at Terminal 1 on Wednesday, when an IndiGo flight was scheduled to depart from Bengaluru to Raipur.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the passenger, Rajatesh Bera, 40, arrived late at Gate 16, after the boarding process had already closed.</p>.<p>When airline staff refused to allow him to board due to the delay, Bera allegedly questioned them, asking whether the flight would only be delayed if there was a “bomb in the aircraft” and whether that was why the flight had not been grounded.</p>.Bengaluru: E-khata to be cleared in five days or approved automatically.<p>Airport authorities treated the remark as a serious security concern, as even a casual reference to a bomb inside an airport or aircraft is considered a potential threat to aviation safety.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that following the incident, a complaint was lodged by airline staff and Bera was taken into custody for interrogation. He was later released on station bail.</p>.<p>Bera, a native of West Bengal and a musician, told police during interrogation that he had no intention of threatening the staff and had only made the remark casually while questioning them about not allowing him to board the flight.</p>