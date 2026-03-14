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Bomb remark lands IndiGo passenger in trouble at Bengaluru airport

The incident occurred at Terminal 1 on Wednesday, when an IndiGo flight was scheduled to depart from Bengaluru to Raipur.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 22:30 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 22:30 IST
Bengaluru newsKempegowda International AirportIndigo

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