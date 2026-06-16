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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

​Bomb ​threat ​e-mail ​triggers ​security ​checks at Bengaluru RTO ​offices

The e-mail also contained references to alleged drug money, extremist groups and a movie, while warning people to cover their nose and mouth during evacuation to avoid inhaling the gas.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 19:27 IST
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Bomb detection squad personnel inspect the premises of an RTO office in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bomb detection squad personnel inspect the premises of an RTO office in Bengaluru on Tuesday. 

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 16 June 2026, 19:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBomb threatRTO

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