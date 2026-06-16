​Bomb ​threat ​e-mail ​triggers ​security ​checks at Bengaluru RTO ​offices

<p>Bengaluru: Several Regional Transport Office (RTO) offices across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> received a bomb threat e-mail on Tuesday, prompting extensive security checks by the police.</p>.<p>The threatening e-mail was reportedly sent to RTO offices in Kasturinagar, Jnanabharathi, Talaghattapura and<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hsr-layout"> HSR Layout</a>.</p>.<p>The sender claimed that "13 cyanide gas isopropanol bombs" had been planted and would explode from 1.15 pm, with RTO washrooms being the first targets.</p>.Hoax bomb threat received at Kannur airport; police launches probe.<p>The e-mail also contained references to alleged drug money, extremist groups and a movie, while warning people to cover their nose and mouth during evacuation to avoid inhaling the gas.</p>.<p>Sent from an anonymous account and signed in the name of a banned organisation, the message is suspected to have been intended to create panic.</p>.<p>Following the alert, local police teams and bomb detection squads conducted thorough inspections at the affected RTO offices. However, no explosives or suspicious objects were found.</p>.<p>Police are yet to trace the sender or determine the origin of the e-mail.</p><p>Separate cases have been registered in the respective police station limits, and further investigation is underway.</p>