Bomb threat emailed to Bengaluru mall was hoax: Police

Bengaluru: A shopping mall in eastern Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email on Monday. Police conducted investigations and declared the threat a hoax.

The email warned of explosives being planted inside VR Bengaluru Mall in Whitefield. The mall administration informed the police, who launched an investigation and deployed a bomb squad and other teams. The threat was declared a hoax after a thorough check.

A case has been registered at the Mahadevapura police station and further probe is underway, Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), told DH.