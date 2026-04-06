Bomb threat emails to DRDO offices in Bengaluru turn out to be hoax

<p>Bengaluru: Tension gripped the premises of Defence Research and Development Organisation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drdo">DRDO</a>) in the city on Monday after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb-threat">bomb threat</a> emails were received on the official mail IDs. </p><p>A senior police officer from Byapanahalli police station said that the emails targeted the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), claiming that 13 cyanide gas-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been planted on the premises and warned of explosions at 1.10 pm. The emails, reportedly written in Tamil, also contained a threat to kidnap political party leaders of Tamil Nadu.</p>.Sandalwood actor attacked with beer bottle in Bengaluru bar .<p>"Following the alert, Byappanahalli police along with the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough search and the threat turned out to be a hoax,” a senior police officer said.</p><p>Police said the email was received by DRDO officials around 12 pm, following which they alerted authorities. A case has been registered based on a complaint, and further investigation is underway to trace the suspect.</p>