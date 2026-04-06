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Bomb threat emails to DRDO offices in Bengaluru turn out to be hoax

The emails, reportedly written in Tamil, also contained a threat to kidnap political party leaders of Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 16:43 IST
Bengaluru newsBomb threatDRDO

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