Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bomb threat emails warn of 13 IEDs at DRDO unit turns hoax

DRDO officials received the email around 12 pm and alerted authorities. A case has been registered based on a complaint, and further investigation is on.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 00:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 00:32 IST
India NewsBengaluruBomb threatDRDOBomb hoax

Follow us on :

Follow Us