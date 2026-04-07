Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bomb threat emails warning of 13 IEDs at DRDO unit turn out to be hoax

DRDO officials received the email around 12 pm and alerted authorities.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 00:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 00:32 IST
India NewsBengaluruBomb threatDRDOBomb hoax

Follow us on :

Follow Us