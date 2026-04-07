<p>Bengaluru: Bomb threat emails sent to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) offices here on Monday turned out to be a hoax after police conducted a thorough search. </p>.<p>The emails targeted the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), claiming that 13 cyanide gas-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been planted on the premises and warned of explosions at 1.10 pm.</p>.Karnataka: Bomb threat to Deputy Commissioner's residence confirmed as hoax.<p>The emails, reportedly written in Tamil, also contained a threat to kidnap party leaders of Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>"Baiyyappanahalli police along with bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and conducted a search. The threat turned out to be a hoax," a police officer said.</p>.<p>DRDO officials received the email around 12 pm and alerted authorities. A case has been registered based on a complaint, and further investigation is on. </p>