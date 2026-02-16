<p>Bengaluru: As many as six district courts and the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court received bomb threats on Monday triggering a large-scale panic and mobilisation of anti-sabotage units. </p><p>Threats were received by district courts in Mandya, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Mangaluru, Uttara Kannada (Karwar) and Davanagere, apart from the High Court bench. </p>.District court in Bengaluru South gets bomb threat .<p>No courts in Bengaluru have received any threats so far, Bengaluru police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told DH. </p><p>Sources in the state police told DH that the threat claimed that RDX or similar explosives were planted on the premises of the courts. Respective police stations and senior officers were alerted. </p><p>Immediately, bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS), canine squads and anti-sabotage teams were deployed. Court proceedings were halted, advocates, lawyers and the public were escorted off the premises. </p><p>“A full sweep is currently underway. In all probability, they are all hoaxes and aimed at creating mischief and panic,” a highly-placed source told DH.</p>