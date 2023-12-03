Bomb threats to B'luru schools: Police write to email service provider

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have written to the Cyprus-based end-to-end encrypted email provider for details of the IDs used to send "false" bomb threats to 70 schools in Bengaluru and the outskirts on Friday.
Meanwhile, two senior officers will oversee the investigation into what the police have determined were "hoax" threats to blow up the educational institutions. In Bengaluru city, 48 schools received emails that claimed "there were explosives" on their premises. The remaining 22 schools are located on the outskirts.
All the emails contained identical text, according to the police.
Multiple cases have been registered in the city, and the probe will be overseen by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) N Satheesh Kumar.
“The JCP (Crime) will coordinate the probe into the emails in the city,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda told DH.
“The Cyber Crime Police Station will provide the technical support. We have also written to the domain service provider in which the emails were registered,” he said.
In Bengaluru Rural, the investigation has been assigned to the Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru Rural district, Inspector General of Police (Central Range) B R Ravikanthe Gowda told DH.
“The Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) will oversee the probe. All the other police stations where the cases have been registered will assist the investigation,” Gowda said.
Neev, Ebenezer International School, Delhi Public School, Vidyashilp Academy, New Cambridge School, Greenwood High, and Brooklyn National Public School were some of the other schools that received the threatening emails.
Anti-sabotage and bomb squads were deployed as soon as the police were alerted by the schools. The investigators declared the threat a hoax toward Friday evening.
Cyprus-based domain
According to the police, the emails were sent from khariijites@beeble.com and khharijites@beeble.com. Police believe the perpetrators used encrypted Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to mask their email addresses. The two email addresses were registered with Beeble.com, a domain provider based in Nicosia, Cyprus, that provides an end-to-end encrypted email service. Police have yet to receive a response from Beeble.
The provider also did not respond to an emailed query by DH.
Different email addresses registered with Beeble were also used to send bomb-threat emails to schools in Malaysia in November and in Trinidad and Tobago in May. A senior Malaysian police officer had said that "the IP address is from Finland, but this IP address can keep changing," as reported by local media.
Bomb threats last year
On April 8, 2022, police said that 16 schools in Bengaluru had received bomb threat emails, which were later declared hoaxes.