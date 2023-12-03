Bomb threats to B'luru schools: Police write to email service provider

Multiple cases have been registered in the city, and the probe will be overseen by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) N Satheesh Kumar.

“The JCP (Crime) will coordinate the probe into the emails in the city,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda told DH.

“The Cyber Crime Police Station will provide the technical support. We have also written to the domain service provider in which the emails were registered,” he said.

In Bengaluru Rural, the investigation has been assigned to the Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru Rural district, Inspector General of Police (Central Range) B R Ravikanthe Gowda told DH.

“The Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) will oversee the probe. All the other police stations where the cases have been registered will assist the investigation,” Gowda said.

Neev, Ebenezer International School, Delhi Public School, Vidyashilp Academy, New Cambridge School, Greenwood High, and Brooklyn National Public School were some of the other schools that received the threatening emails.

Anti-sabotage and bomb squads were deployed as soon as the police were alerted by the schools. The investigators declared the threat a hoax toward Friday evening.