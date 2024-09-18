Book documents rich flora and fauna on IIMB campus

A new book, launched at Bangalore International Centre on Sunday, documents and describes the flora and fauna of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore campus. The 100-acre property, located on Bannerghatta Road, is celebrating its golden jubilee.
The book, titled ‘Exploring Nature: Flora and Fauna of IIM Bangalore’, is authored by Priya Venkatesh, founder, The Naturalist School, Malleswaram, Karthikeyan S, chief naturalist at Jungle Lodges and Resorts, and G Shainesh, professor at the institute.
It has descriptions of the birds, insects, animals and trees that inhabit the campus. It delves into how each species contributes to the natural ecosystem of the campus.
Professor Shainesh and the team began by sending out messages and emails to alumni requesting them to send across old photographs they had of the campus. Once they received the images, they began putting the book together.
In the early ’80s, the campus was bordered by eucalyptus and subabul trees. Towards the end of the decade, some of the subabul trees were cut down. To improve diversity, fruiting and flowering trees were added. Guava, Singapore cherry, jackfruit, chikoo and fig trees were planted. As were peepal, neem, rubber, kadamba and rain trees. “There are over 150 trees and plants on campus,” Shainesh says.
This in turn attracted more animals, insects and birds. “The campus is home to ashy drongo, parakeet, paradise flycatchers and sunbirds. It is also visited by Tickell’s blue flycatcher, which migrates from the Himalayan region during winter,” he reveals.
Some chapters are dedicated to the sustainable efforts of the campus authorities. For instance, there are 75 recharge wells across the property. “They were dug up 15 years ago. Today, our water table has risen by 2 metres,” he shares.
Available on major online platforms soon.
Published 17 September 2024, 21:12 IST