Book documents rich flora and fauna on IIMB campus

In the early ’80s, the campus was bordered by eucalyptus and subabul trees. Towards the end of the decade, some of the subabul trees were cut down. To improve diversity, fruiting and flowering trees were added. Guava, Singapore cherry, jackfruit, chikoo and fig trees were planted. As were peepal, neem, rubber, kadamba and rain trees. “There are over 150 trees and plants on campus,” Shainesh says.