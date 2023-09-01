Book exchange helps readers try new genres

A new monthly event is hoping to get avid readers to explore titles outside of their usually preferred genres. Titled Blind Date With a Book, it is held towards the end of the month at Bangalore International Centre (BIC) in Domlur. There have been three editions so far. The third one was held earlier this week and saw 14 participants in attendance.
Building a community
The idea for the event stemmed from their need to engage the local community, promote audience intera-ction and build a community of readers. “We host many shows at BIC, but most of them are not interactive. We wanted an event where people could interact with us and with each other,” says Lekha Naidu, one of the facilitators of the event. “It builds a sense of community,” she adds. In fact, it has resulted in the formation of a friendships outside of the meet-ups, says Sneha Joshi, the other facilitator.
Lekha says that though it was an idea that arose out of a brainstorming session, it was given shape and executed by Breanne Coelho, one of their interns, who has now moved on from the organisation.
Surprise package
Participants are expected to bring a book of their choice — something that they have read and felt moved by. The book is to be brought wrapped, to hide the title and name of the author. They must also write a note on the reason behind their choice. The event begins with participants forming a circle and reading out an excerpt
that resonated with them, without giving away the name of the book.
They are then paired up or draw names from a bowl to decide whom they will be giving their book to. There’s usually an ice breaking session too, says Lekha. She clarifies that they are required to bring a new copy, as most readers are unwilling to part with their books. “This way they are being exposed to a genre or author they never would have given a chance to. It helps to expand one’s scope and open one’s eyes to different topics. You never know what you might enjoy,” she explains. When they held their first edition, Lekha says they were “inundated” with RSVPs. About 50 people wrote in, but they had to turn most of them away. “We want to keep it intimate — about 15-20 people. When there are more people, an event like this loses its essence,” shares Lekha. But the response they received prompted them to make it a recurring event. “People say we don’t value books anymore. But I think this event proves that is not the case,” she adds.
Classic and modern
Aptly, the event, which typically lasts a little over an hour, is held in the BIC library. “It’s a good way to showcase our library and use the space appropriately,” she tells Metrolife.
In previous editions there have been exchanges of both well-known books and obscure titles. Books by Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky, and American writers Ottessa Moshfegh and Joan Didion are some of the names that were exchanged. “It’s great to see complete strangers with nothing in common sharing ideas and having robust conversations,”
says Lekha.
Visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.org for upcoming events