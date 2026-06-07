Book highlights democratic fight for Bengaluru’s lakes

<p>A new book chronicles the fight to protect Bengaluru’s lakes from privatisation and ecological degradation, one of the state’s most significant environmental struggles.</p>.<p>The book, titled For a Deeply Democratic Blue Revolution in Karnataka, has been authored by Leo F Saldanha and Bhargavi S Rao.</p>.<p>Spanning just over 100 pages and accompanied by photographs, the book is centred on the landmark Karnataka High Court judgment of April 11, 2012, delivered in response to a public interest litigation filed by environmental groups in the state, including the Environment Support Group (ESG). The authors examine how the verdict reshaped the discourse on lake governance by emphasising ecological protection, public interest and community participation.</p>.Bengaluru lakes dying, one committee at a time.Unwise to dilute lake protection law.<p>The book was launched on Friday at Samagata Foundation on Church Street.</p>.<p>It pays tribute to the late birdwatcher Deepak Arya, whose early warnings about the privatisation of lakes helped spark wider public concern over the future of Bengaluru’s water bodies. It traces the city’s changing relationship with its lakes, documenting their historical, ecological and social significance, while highlighting the pressures posed by rapid urbanisation.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Lake activism</p>.<p>As part of the book launch, independent researcher Neenu Suresh led a discussion on “Lessons from lake-based activism in Bengaluru”. Neenu argued that Bengaluru’s lake conservation movement must become more inclusive and democratic if it is to effectively protect the city’s water bodies in the long term.</p>.<p>She traced the evolution of environmentalism in India and situated Bengaluru’s lake movements within broader debates on urban environmental governance. Drawing on her research into nearly 80 lake groups in the city, she noted that Bengaluru’s activism reflects contrasting approaches to conservation, from protectionist conservationism to a more socially inclusive approach.</p>.<p>Highlighting the role of citizen action, she credited environmental organisations with challenging lake privatisation and bringing public attention to the issue. However, she cautioned that many lake groups have become increasingly dependent on bureaucratic processes and corporate funding, limiting their ability to question broader policies affecting Bengaluru’s lake ecosystems.</p>