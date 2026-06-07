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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Book highlights democratic fight for Bengaluru’s lakes

The book, titled For a Deeply Democratic Blue Revolution in Karnataka, has been authored by Leo F Saldanha and Bhargavi S Rao.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 00:59 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 00:59 IST
BengaluruBooksCity NewsLake

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