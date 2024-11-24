Bhovi scam suspect’s death note says ‘DySP stripped me’

<p>Bengaluru: A suspect in the alleged scam in Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, who <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bhovi-corporation-scam-suspect-found-dead-in-bengaluru-3288129">was found dead on Friday</a>, accused a senior CID officer of harassment, demanding a Rs 25-lakh bribe, stripping her bare and questioning her if she carried cyanide.</p>.<p>The Banashankari police registered an FIR on Friday and named CID DySP Kanakalakshmi, the suspect. Jeeva S (33), was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Padmanabhanagar home in the wee hours of Friday. Jeeva, who had a wood material shop in Peenya, also left behind an 11-page note describing the ordeal she allegedly faced during the inquiry.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, registered following a complaint by Jeeva’s sister Sangeetha S, Jeeva attended the CID inquiry on November 14 at 11 am on the high court’s directions. There was also another person who accompanied Jeeva, the FIR noted without revealing the identity. </p><p>The FIR noted that the CID DySP made Jeeva remove her clothes and undergarments and asked her whether she was carrying cyanide. “She [DySP] mentally harassed Jeeva and asked her to die,” the complainant alleged. </p><p>Kanakalakshmi allegedly refused to accept the documents submitted by Jeeva and demanded a payment of Rs 25 lakh. Sangeetha alleged that on November 21, the DySP visited Jeeva’s shop and publicly humiliated her, according to the FIR. </p><p>The Banashankari police booked the CID DySP under Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS.</p>.<p>“Investigations into allegations have been initiated,” a police source told <em>DH</em>. “It is learnt that Jeeva’s shop supplied material to the Bhovi corporation and money was deposited into her account, which prompted the investigation.” </p><p>The scam in the Bhovi corporation reportedly occurred in 2021–22 and involved bureaucrats and middlemen allegedly swindling large shares of loans under a job scheme for Bhovi community members. Three FIRs were filed — one each in Siddapura, Doddaballapur and Kalagi (Kalaburagi) police stations — which were subsequently transferred to the CID in 2023.</p>