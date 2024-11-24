Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bhovi scam suspect’s death note says ‘DySP stripped me’

The Banashankari police booked the CID DySP under Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 20:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 20:23 IST
Bengaluru newsSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us