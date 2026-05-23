Bowring Hospital wall exceeded height limit under building code: Lokayukta report

<p>Bengaluru: The special team formed by Lokayukta to investigate the wall collapse at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar has submitted its report.</p>.<p>The wall collapse during heavy rain on April 29 killed seven people and left nine injured.</p>.<p>The report stated that the collapsed wall violated the National Building Code, which mandates that a public wall should not exceed 2.4 metres in height. However, the collapsed wall had been constructed up to 2.8 metres.</p>.<p>The report stated that the wall was damaged by a lorry during 2008 and 2009 and was later reconstructed using cement concrete blocks.</p>.<p>It also found that mud up to 1.8 metres in height had been dumped unscientifically on the hospital side of the wall.</p>.<p>According to the report, the structure was built as a self-weight wall instead of an earth-retaining structure. The self-weight wall did not have the capacity to withstand the dumped mud.</p>.Dumping of construction waste led to Bowring wall collapse; Chief secy seeks criminal case against contractor.<p>The report further noted that there was no provision for rainwater to drain into the sewage system, which increased pore pressure on the wall.</p>.<p>The investigation team also flagged the absence of a civil engineer despite the creation of a contractual post in 2024.</p>.<p>Highlighting lapses by the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">BBMP</a>) and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the report stated that footpath encroachments had not been cleared despite a High Court direction to rehabilitate occupants elsewhere.</p>.<p>The report also said civic agencies must identify and address dilapidated walls, unsafe buildings and vulnerable trees that could pose risks.</p>.<p>Consultations on the report were held with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD) Tushar Girinath, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and officials from the Medical Education Department.</p>