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Bowring Hospital wall exceeded height limit under building code: Lokayukta report

The wall collapse during heavy rain on April 29 killed seven people and left nine injured.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 21:26 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 21:26 IST
India NewsBengaluruLokayuktaBowring Hospital

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