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Bowring tragedy: A birthday dress, a sheltering umbrella... and a wall that did not hold

The girl was to turn seven on May 3. She had come to Shivajinagar with her family to shop for a birthday dress.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 20:56 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 20:56 IST
Bengaluru newswall collapse

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